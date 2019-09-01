Ohio man killed in Jackson County motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a motorcycle crash in southern Indiana was a man who had been reported missing in Ohio.
Indiana State Police found the motorcycle and 78-year-old Ivan Hammond of Monclova, Ohio around noon Saturday on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 11 near Seymour.
But investigators believe the crash happened sometime Friday.
Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family filed a missing person report in Ohio Saturday, when he didn’t come home.
Investigators believe Hammond was going too fast down the exit ramp- which caused the bike to overturn.
He was wearing a helmet.
ISP is investigating.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved.
