Owensboro man arrested after chase in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they tried to pull over a truck in Warrick County around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, but the driver wouldn’t stop.
It happened on SR 261 near Bell Road.
Troopers say 49-year-old Adam Rankin, of Owensboro, sped up on SR 261 and then turned into South Broadview subdivision.
They say he ran several stop signs before finally stopping.
Troopers say there was meth in the truck.
Rankin’s charges include resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, and reckless driving.
