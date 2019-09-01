Owensboro man breaks world bench pressing record

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man in now a world record holder.
Family members, as well as officials at Iron Edge Gym in Owensboro, tell us Julius Maddox broke not the state, not the country, but the world record for bench pressing!
They say the event was held Saturday in California.
Iron Edge Gym sponsors Maddox.
Officials there tell us he benched 739.6 pounds.
They say Maddox hasn’t been bench pressing long, and won his first competition just a few years back at the Owensboro Bar-B-Q Festival.
A video of the record breaking event was shared on YouTube.
