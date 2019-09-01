Sports betting now legal in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The first legal sports bets have been made in Indiana.
A new state law took effect Sunday allowing sports betting at casinos and a few off-track locations including Winner’s Circle in Clarksville.
While Winner’s Circle and Horseshoe Southern Indiana won’t open their sports books until September 12th, three opened for business today.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the first to place a wager at Indiana Grand casino near Shelbyville.
He bet $10 for the Colts to win the Super Bowl, $10 for the Pacers to win the NBA Championship and $10 for the Indiana Fever to win Sundays game.
Sportsbooks also opened Sunday at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and the Hollywood casino in Lawrenceburg.
