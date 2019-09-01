Sun Valley Pool brings in $10K in admission fees in shorter season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Big crowds are expected at Sun Valley Pool this Labor Day weekend, as the pool celebrates the end of a shortened season.
It almost didn’t open at all- because of Metro Budget cuts. As city leaders struggled to cut costs- all four Metro Pools remained closed.
But Councilwoman Cindi Fowler used money from her discretionary fund along with donations to open Sun Valley in mid-July.
Fowler told WAVE 3 News Sunday Sun Valley’s season was a “big success,” noting the pool was at capacity most days.
She didn’t have exact attendance numbers but says the city made more than $10,000 in admission fees.
Adults pay $3 to get in, while it’s $2 for children.
Fowler says there’s money in the budget to open both Sun Valley and Algonquin Pools next year and make some necessary repairs, including a new pump at Sun Valley.
