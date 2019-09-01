Sun Valley Pool brings in $10K in admission fees in shorter season

Sun Valley Pool brings in $10K in admission fees in shorter season
The pool opened in mid-July to a crowd of excited kids
By Becca Gibson | September 1, 2019 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated September 1 at 11:11 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Big crowds are expected at Sun Valley Pool this Labor Day weekend, as the pool celebrates the end of a shortened season.

It almost didn’t open at all- because of Metro Budget cuts. As city leaders struggled to cut costs- all four Metro Pools remained closed.

But Councilwoman Cindi Fowler used money from her discretionary fund along with donations to open Sun Valley in mid-July.

Fowler told WAVE 3 News Sunday Sun Valley’s season was a “big success,” noting the pool was at capacity most days.

She didn’t have exact attendance numbers but says the city made more than $10,000 in admission fees.

Adults pay $3 to get in, while it’s $2 for children.

Fowler says there’s money in the budget to open both Sun Valley and Algonquin Pools next year and make some necessary repairs, including a new pump at Sun Valley.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.