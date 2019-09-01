Wayne Estopinal gets a spot on the ‘Wall of Champions’ in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The legacy of a local architect and soccer enthusiast who was killed in a plane crash last year lives on, forever memorialized in the park he created.
Wayne Estopinal became the newest addition to Jeffersonville’s Wall of Champions in Big Four Station Park, Saturday.
Estopinal now has a spot among some of the most prominent faces in Jeffersonville, an honor granted only to those who have made a mark on their community and the world.
“It’s always nice to reminisce about the people up on the wall, but with Wayne its a little different,” Mayor Mike Moore said.
Just nine months ago, tragedy struck when a Cessna jet crashed in rural Southern Indiana, killing everyone on board. It may be another year or two until investigators are able to provide any answers into the crash that killed Wayne Estopinal, his colleague Sandra Holland Johnson and pilot, Andrew Davis.
“I’m trying not to think about it too much and just focus on the good. The good things he did and the good things that are still happening,” Wayne’s daughter Ashley Estopinal said.
He’s now forever a part of the park that has become the center of a community.
“Big Four Station was nothing really special before Wayne got his hands on it,” Moore said.
Designing the award winning Big Four Station, giving life to countless architectural designs with his firm TEG, founding Louisville City FC, and so much more. Estopinal is remembered by so many for his dedication.
“He did so many incredible things, some that I’m just learning about which is awesome because obviously we knew him so well but we didn’t know so many things and how hard he worked,” Ashley Estopinal said.
Estopinal’s daughter is proud to see the mark her father left on the city he loved so much.
“It was as if when he closed his eyes he saw the world not just as it is, but what it could be,” Ashley said.
Instead of tears, there’s smiles and laughter for family and friends, pushing on to celebrate a man that has changed his community forever.
The city is also working on another memorial to Estopinal at Big Four Station to honor his vision and all of his hard work in creating the park.
