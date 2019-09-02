Angel Tree registration begins Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How early does the Angel Tree program begin?
You might be surprised.
The first phase of the annual Angel Tree campaign is set to begin Tuesday.
The Salvation Army’s registration appointment letters for families seeking help with Christmas gifts for their children will be made available.
The letters provide recipients a specific date and time to return for the registration process where children’s clothing needs and sizes along with toy wishes are collected.
It starts at 9 a.m. at the Salvation Army off South Brook Street.
