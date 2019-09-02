Cincinnati man ‘huffing paint’ arrested for OWI

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man was arrested Monday when it was discovered he was driving impaired after “huffing paint," the Indiana State Police said.
According to First Sergeant Terrance Weems, he noticed a car overtaking him quickly on I-80/94 and following too close to another vehicle.
The car driven by 21-year-old Alec Sadauskas then moved to the left lane and began passing traffic on the left shoulder, cutting off another vehicle, and changing lanes without utilizing a turn signal.
Weems said he was able to stop the vehicle, but as he approached he was “hit with a strong odor of spray paint coming from inside the car.”
Indiana State Police said Sadauskas had red spray paint on his face, hands, neck, shirt and jean jacket.
Weems said his speech was slurred and he appeared confused while talking to him.
When Weems questioned Sadauskas about the paint he began to get angry and said the paint can “exploded” in his face. However, Weems said the can was intact and not damaged.
Further investigation revealed that Sadauskas was under the influence, with the spray paint being used as an intoxicant.
Sadauskas is currently being held at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point and charged with;
- Operating While Intoxicated
- Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment
- Speeding
- Improper Passing on the Left
- Following too Closely
- Unsafe Lane Movement
