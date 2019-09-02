Ellis Park hosts Kids Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It was Kids Day at Ellis Park Sunday.
They had several activities including face painting. Kids could also take a ride on horses, play on the bouncy castles, and pet animals at the petting zoo.
They had a mascot race, and the Henderson Police Department’s safety dog won.
“We’ve been here for 97 years," Karen Krauskopf, Park Director of Sponsorships, said. "Even me myself was here as a little girl. It’s what this community is all about.”
They also had a round of giveaways for spectators.
