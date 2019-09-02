Ellis Park hosts Kids Day

Sunday was Kids Day at Ellis Park.
By Tanner Holbrook | September 1, 2019 at 7:02 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 10:37 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It was Kids Day at Ellis Park Sunday.

They had several activities including face painting. Kids could also take a ride on horses, play on the bouncy castles, and pet animals at the petting zoo.

They had a mascot race, and the Henderson Police Department’s safety dog won.

“We’ve been here for 97 years," Karen Krauskopf, Park Director of Sponsorships, said. "Even me myself was here as a little girl. It’s what this community is all about.”

They also had a round of giveaways for spectators.

