Exclusive: Cat dies after being thrown from car on interstate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cat was killed after being thrown from a speeding car on I-64 Sunday, according to the woman who had to dodge the feline.
Around 12:15, Addison Hodge was driving to WorldFest at the Muhammed Ali Center. On the interstate right before the 3rd Street exit, she says a person driving a light gold Lincoln sedan threw a black cat out the window.
"We thought it was a piece of a tire, so we slowed down and the next thing you know, we're swerving around a cat in mid-air," Hodge said.
She just got her license, but what she witnessed never shows up on a driver's test.
"It was thrashing around in the air as if it was trying to catch itself," Hodge said.
Swerving, nearly missing the feline, Hodges checked her rearview mirror.
"The cat is just bouncing all over the place," Hodge said.
Horrified, in shock and travelling down a busy interstate, Hodge wasn't able to catch the license plate. She did see there was more than one person in the car.
"The car had to have been going at least between 70 and 80 miles per hour," Hodge said. “The moment that cat left the window, they sped off.”
Hodge called her mother crying and in distress. They took to Facebook to try and see if anyone knew anything.
That's when local animal activist, Tara Bassett, spotted the post and drove out to get the cat off of the interstate.
Bassett took the collar-less cat to Jefferson Animal Hospital to see if it had a microchip with owner information, but there was none.
It does have a clipped ear, which is a sign that the cat was a community cat, taken in to be fixed and vetted, then released.
For Hodge, that doesn't give the cat's life any less value.
"There are way better ways to pass that pet along instead of doing something like that," Hodge said.
She also believes this could have ended a lot worse.
"Not only did you kill a defenseless animal, but you put a lot of other people's lives at risk for no reason at all," Hodge said.
The driver, if found, could be facing a felony.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Animal Services.
Other animal activist groups in the city have picked up on the story, like the Arrow Fund, and are trying to track down the driver.
The Arrow Fund works to help animals in extreme cases of neglect and abuse as well as advocate for better animal welfare legislation in a state with very few laws protecting animals.
You can donate by clicking here.
Ally Cat Advocates is a local group that pick up stray cats, like this one more than likely was, and spays/neuters them to control the population.
They also have services to help those who want stray cats to stay away from their properties, so that it doesn't come down to killing or mistreating the animals.
