FORECAST: Cloudy to start Labor Day; warm, sunnier afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak cold front continues to slide south into southern Indiana. This has helped to form low-level clouds and patchy fog across the region this morning. While the fog mixes out around sunrise, the clouds last through most of the morning. By the afternoon more sunshine is expected which will push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.
An isolated downpour can’t be ruled out for the afternoon. Skies clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s. Areas of patchy fog are possible early tomorrow morning.
Highs Tuesday max out in the upper 80s and low 90s under plenty of sunshine. A moisture-starved cold front passes through Wednesday. Since this front won’t have much moisture to work with only isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Behind this front, highs remain in the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week.
