FORECAST: Cooler, drier air arrives later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looks like most areas will stay dry through the evening with only a slight pop-up shower chance.
Overnight skies will be mostly clear, and winds will be calming down, leading to some patchy fog formation by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be a hot one with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Those looking for cooler air will rejoice at the news that Wednesday’s front will bring. Aside from a couple isolated showers in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning and an isolated storm chance Wednesday afternoon in Southern Kentucky, Wednesday’s front will pass through quietly. We’ll go from the upper 80s for highs on Wednesday down to the lower 80s with far lower humidity by Thursday.
Lows Friday morning will be in the 50s for most. What a treat! Highs will hover in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week, with an excellent weekend shaping up.
We really do need some rain though, and this forecast doesn’t provide much relief in that regard.
For those keeping up with Hurricane Dorian, it is nearly stationary over Grand Bahama Island and will very slowly march northward parallel to the Florida coast over the next several days. Hurricane-force winds are likely along the eastern Florida coast even though the storm likely won’t make landfall, so impacts will still be very high. Those along the Carolina coast will need to monitor this storm later in the week as it passes very close by, if not making landfall by the time it reaches the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Be sure to track Dorian with the WAVE 3 New Weather app.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.