FORECAST: Cooler, drier air arrives later this week

For those keeping up with Hurricane Dorian, it is nearly stationary over Grand Bahama Island and will very slowly march northward parallel to the Florida coast over the next several days. Hurricane-force winds are likely along the eastern Florida coast even though the storm likely won't make landfall, so impacts will still be very high. Those along the Carolina coast will need to monitor this storm later in the week as it passes very close by, if not making landfall by the time it reaches the Outer Banks of North Carolina.