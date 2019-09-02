Greater Louisville United Picnic brings union workers to Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A big crowd gathered at the Louisville Zoo on Monday for a Labor Day tradition.
The Greater Louisville United Picnic is an annual gathering of union members and their families.
In addition to the animals, there’s a car show and lunch.
But the picnic is also about politics and policy.
The Jefferson County Democratic Delegation announced it has pre-filed more than a dozen bills ahead of the January legislative session, all related to Kentucky labor laws.
Among them is one that would repeal Right to Work and another that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“Having a living weekly wage (is) critical for us to retain people in Louisville in this area,” Rep. Jeff Donohue, D-District 37, said. “Businesses talk about it all the time, you know? We have a problem keeping good people. You’ve got to pay them. You’ve got to provide the benefits. You’ve got to provide the schools. All those things go hand in hand for us to try to move forward.”
