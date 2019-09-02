Hurricane Dorian: Local volunteers prepare to head south to help victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Hurricane Dorian continues to batter parts of the Bahamas with wind gusts surpassing 200 mph, people from the Louisville area are gearing up to help as the storm takes aim at the United States.
Volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention Kentucky Disaster Relief team are expected to leave Wednesday to help those in Hurricane Dorian’s path.
Coy Webb, KBC Disaster Relief Director, told WAVE 3 News that about 100 volunteers will be assisting with relief efforts.
