ISP searching for missing 10-year-old girl

GAS CITY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police and the Gas City Police Department are trying to find a missing 10-year-old girl.
Skylea Rayn Carmack, of Gas City, was last seen at approximately 4:00 p.m. Saturday in Gas City. She was reported missing, by her parents, to the Gas City Police Department.
Skylea was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an emblem of Mario and Luigi on it. She was wearing black pants and teal Converse high top tennis shoes. She was also wearing blue and silver finger nail polish.
Skylea is 5’ tall and approximately 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Skylea is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666 or the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278.
