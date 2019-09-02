Kentucky man accused of driving Walmart scooter drunk

September 2, 2019 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 6:09 PM

(WAVE) - A man was arrested at a Kentucky Walmart store, accused in an unusual drunken-driving case.

Laurel County deputies arrested Steve Eaton after they said he drove one of Walmart’s motorized scooters while drunk.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office reported that Eaton allegedly stole a total of 10 shopping carts from three other local stores.

He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and unlawful taking.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

