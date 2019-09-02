Metro budget cuts changing how trash is picked up during holiday weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro budget cuts are changing the way trash and recycling are picked up during holiday weeks in the Urban Services District.
So if Monday is your normal day, you’re stuck waiting until next week.
Previously, collection days would just shift after a holiday. But not anymore.
The change is part of cost-saving measures that went into effect in July.
“I hate the whole budget situation,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Obvisously, the council voted not to have more revenue. So we’ve had to cut back.”
You can still take your recycling to the recycling center.
The change only affects those who live within the Urban Services District, not private companies.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.