Police: Man fires gun in four locations while driving around Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing several charges after police say he drove around firing a gun.
Officer say there were four “shots fired” calls Saturday in separate locations, and each time, the suspect was in a gold or brown car.
Officers say they spotted a gold car driving erratically and squealing its tires.
They say they tried to pull the car over in the 2700 block of Frederica Street, but it took off.
Police say it wrecked at the intersection of East 25th Street and Breckenridge Street.
They say the driver, 30-year-old Justin Louden, was arrested for Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing and Evading Police 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Operating a Motor Vehicle under the influence of Alcohol (Aggravated) 3rd Offense.
Officers say a loaded handgun along with several rounds of used ammunition were found in the car.
