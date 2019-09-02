Thousands take over Waterfront to get active

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breathe, stretch and shake.
Thousands of people followed that rhythm to support getting fit at the Waterfront on Labor Day. Monday was the annual Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike and Paddle.
Some of the families at the Hike, Bike and Paddle event said they jumped at the opportunity to ditch a day sitting on the couch for a morning filled with activities at the Waterfront.
“I think it’s a great idea because people actually get out of their house and do something,” 11-year-old Eli Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker spent Monday morning stretching with his mom, with Mayor Greg Fischer just a few mats down.
“It calms the mind and you can get away from the outside world almost,” Shoemaker said.
While Shoemaker was taking a break from the outside world, Afua Nessibou moved to the waves of the river with her balance and serenity.
“It’s a love affair ... you start with tai chi and it’s awkward and it’s really weird, then you fall in love,” Nessibou said.
Through the crowds of bikers, hikers and families, it was hard to miss 7-year-old Taryn Thompson, moving and grooving with her mom Katie.
“I wanted to spend time with my family and my friends and do fun stuff,” Taryn said.
Added her mother: “I wasn’t very active when I was younger, especially not doing exercises with my parents. I want to change the narrative and be active with her.”
This is the 15th year bikers made the trek across the city. It’s a free event that Fischer hosts every Memorial and Labor Day.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.