City employee pleads guilty to felonies following Troubleshooter investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A city officer, paid with taxpayer money, has pleaded guilty to several felony charges following an exclusive WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation.
Robin Bishop agreed to a three-year sentence and was placed in the diversion program, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office confirmed.
Bishop, who continued to work for the city after being indicted, pleaded guilty last week to theft by deception, falsifying business records and nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Bishop wore a badge and had the power to write citations and represent the city in official hearings.
Through a number of records WAVE 3 News requested, it was discovered Bishop had been accused of stealing roughly $15,000 from the Carpenter’s Union. The records also provided WAVE 3 Troubleshooters with a letter Bishop wrote promising to pay the money back.
In an interview, Bishop said at first that someone else had written the letter. He later said he was forced to write it by the other people in the room at the time.
The money was never paid back, but a criminal investigation was underway.
The Troubleshooter investigation also revealed Bishop had a history of employment troubles, like being suspended for 29 days after illegally entering a resident’s home by lying about a warrant that didn’t exist. The exchange was captured by LMPD’s body-camera video. Bishop was suspended for 29 days. At 30 days, he would have had to have been fired. No charges were ever filed.
Bishop had received six other reprimands during his employment; a number of them were for abusing sick leave.
WAVE 3 News is waiting for the city to confirm if Bishop still has a job.
