FallTALK! Tuesday Edition

Another day in the 90s for Louisville it appears. And there are more showing up down the road. More on that in today’s video.
The good news is the current 90 degree attack will get interrupted by a cold front moving in near sunrise Wednesday. That should knock down the temperatures and humidity for at least a couple of days.
Normally we would talk about rain/thunderstorms with a front/temperature drop...but once again #WAVECountry looks to get shafted in the rain department. We will keep a low-end chance for thunderstorms to make it into our northern counties overnight but they should be in a fading mode as they move south.
The video will cover that as aspect as well as the latest on Hurricane Dorian. Will it indirectly impact our weather over the weekend?
