FORECAST: Hot, sunny Tuesday; cooler air arrives later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog has once again formed overnight. Once it mixes out, sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s for afternoon highs.
A front shifts south tonight bringing a few weakening storms to the northern portions of WAVE Country early Wednesday morning. While the front passes through the region Wednesday, a lack of moisture will limit rain chances; only isolated storms are possible.
Behind the front, Thursday features low humidity, highs near 80° and plenty of sunshine. Drier weather and highs in the 80s remain through the weekend.
