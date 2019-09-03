FORECAST: Hot, sunny Tuesday; cooler air arrives later this week

Another hot and humid day will be expected today. (Source: Source:Pixabay)
By Tawana Andrew | September 3, 2019 at 5:03 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 5:03 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog has once again formed overnight. Once it mixes out, sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s for afternoon highs.

A front shifts south tonight bringing a few weakening storms to the northern portions of WAVE Country early Wednesday morning. While the front passes through the region Wednesday, a lack of moisture will limit rain chances; only isolated storms are possible.

Behind the front, Thursday features low humidity, highs near 80° and plenty of sunshine. Drier weather and highs in the 80s remain through the weekend.

