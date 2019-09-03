Former Covington Schools employee charged for shaking baby

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police say they’ve charged the former Covington Independent Public Schools employee accused of shaking a baby.
Sheila Sandmann, 63, is charged with fourth degree assault (child abuse), police say.
Sandmann is accused of inappropriately grabbing and handling an eight-month-old child at Chapman Child Development Center Aug. 26.
She’s due in court on Sept. 17.
The baby was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where doctors determined the child didn’t suffer any serious internal or external injuries but did have visible swelling on her arm.
Police say they will not be releasing the identity of the victim due to her age.
In a letter sent home to parents Friday, district officials assured parents immediate action was taken and said Sandmann is no longer with the district.
The district immediately reported Sandmann to the Cabinet for Families and Children (CFC).
“In addition, members of our district administrative team and I met with the parents of the child. We assured them that their concerns were heard and given consideration in the decision making process,” Superintendent Alvin L. Garrison said in the letter.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says their investigation is not final so they don’t have anything to release at this point regarding the alleged incident.
