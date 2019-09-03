Frankfort Police investigate triple shooting that leaves one dead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frankfort Police Department is investigating after three people were shot at a park Monday.
It happened just before 6 p.m. at East Frankfort Park.
Police say when they arrived, they found one person in the parking lot of the park with gunshot wounds. They were transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where they died. Their name hasn’t been released.
Two others who were shot in the park were taken to the hospital via person transportation. Their injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, police said.
It’s unclear if there are any suspects or arrests in the case.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.