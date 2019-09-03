High weed pollen levels have plenty of folks sneezing, coughing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re congested, coughing and sneezing, you’re not alone.
Millions of Americans are suffering with allergies as we get ready to roll into fall weather, because weed pollen levels are high.
Part of the problem is determining whether you have a seasonal cold or allergies. A lot of people just aren’t sure. One thing for certain is that plenty of folks have been waking up the last few days not feeling so well, and if it’s allergies, you can thank the ragweed.
As fun as those Labor Day ballgames and cookouts were, for many folks trying to enjoy this time of year, it means suffering.
“I go outside and light the grill,” allergy sufferer Aliay Lockhart said, “and my nose is stuffy, my eyes started watering and stuff and I can’t breathe at night.”
Lockhart said he’s felt terrible for years.
“Headaches, everything, it just kills me,” he said.
Lockhart thought he just kept getting a bad cold. It’s a common issue, said Dr. Jim Sublett, whose parking lot at Family Allergy and Asthma was packed with patients Tuesday.
“The spring’s Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend in the fall are two of the worst times of year for allergy,” Sublett said.
Spring brings grass pollen. Fall comes with ragweed.
“It comes out like clockwork each year about the middle of August, so it came out Aug. 15 this year,” Sublett said.
Allergy levels then jump from moderate to high.
“I moved here and they told me it was the worst for allergies,” said Kaya Muller, who’s lived in the Ohio Valley and beyond. She said she gets treatment and relief for her stuffy nose and itchy eyes regularly.
On Tuesday, her son Joseph wasn’t feeling well. She said they wanted to determine if he had more than a cold.
“It just started as a little cough,” Muller said. Over-the-counter brands like Xyzal, Zyrtec, Claritin and Allegra can help mild symptoms, as well as topical steroid nasal sprays like Flonase and Nasacort.
For long-term allergies, Sublett said to stay away from decongestion sprays because they can backfire and make you worse. He said when colds last longer than seven-to-10 days, see a doctor. It’s what Lockhart did. He said he got tested some time ago. The holiday weekend caused him to miss a shot, but he has it now.
“I feel a whole lot better, I do,” he said.
If you are having all the congestion, itchy eyes and headaches, you can get relief with an allergist. Allergy shots help reduce hay fever symptoms in about 85 percent of people suffering, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
