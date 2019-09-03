Kentucky guardsmen to participate in Hurricane Dorian relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard are being activated to help with Hurricane Dorian relief operations.
The Lexington-based 138th Field Artillery Brigade will deploy 350 soldiers to Florida later this week. The Guardsmen will report to their respective armories today to begin preparations.
Once Dorian has passed through, soldiers from the 138th will head to various locations to provide disaster assistance and humanitarian response operations.
"Many of our citizens across the East Coast are facing a catastrophic storm and we're standing ready to provide help however we can," said Col. Ronnie Barnes, 138th Field Artillery Brigade Commander. "I expect us to be operational within a few hours of arriving and providing assistance to those most in need."
When the brigade will leave will be based on the movement of Dorian.
Members of a second Kentucky unit, the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade based in Frankfort, have been put on standby for a possible deployment to South Carolina. Nine soldiers making up two of the units UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flight crews, along with approximately 60 soldiers in aviation operations will head to the East Coast, if necessary.
One airman from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing is already in Florida serving as a search-and-rescue liaison officer. That airman is at Tyndall Air Force Base, approximately 12 miles east of Panama City.
