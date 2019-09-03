20 kittens expected to be put up for adoption after being found on roadside

20 kittens expected to be put up for adoption after being found on roadside
Twenty 6-week-old kittens may have been dumped on the side of a local road, and could soon be up for adoption.
September 3, 2019 at 4:34 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 4:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty 6-week-old kittens may have been dumped on the side of a local road.

And now, the Floyd County Animal Rescue team is helping care for them.

Shelter officials said the animals may have some upper respiratory issues.

A volunteer is caring for the kittens.

According to a Facebook post, the person who found them waited for a few days before moving the kittens.

FCARL was recently contacted by a Floyd County resident about 20 (yes, 20!) kittens that had been found abandoned. The...

Posted by Floyd County Animal Rescue League on Monday, September 2, 2019

No mother cats returned, which means the kittens were possibly dumped there.

They will be cared for and treated until they are ready for adoption.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.