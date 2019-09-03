20 kittens expected to be put up for adoption after being found on roadside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty 6-week-old kittens may have been dumped on the side of a local road.
And now, the Floyd County Animal Rescue team is helping care for them.
Shelter officials said the animals may have some upper respiratory issues.
A volunteer is caring for the kittens.
According to a Facebook post, the person who found them waited for a few days before moving the kittens.
No mother cats returned, which means the kittens were possibly dumped there.
They will be cared for and treated until they are ready for adoption.
