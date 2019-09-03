‘Like a nightmare.’ Bahamians recall what living through hurricane is like as Dorian pushes toward east coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Dorian is chugging up toward the east coast and has been pummeling the Bahamas along the way. Bahamians sitting in the middle of Dorian say the storm is “like a monster.”
To give you some context, Garvin Dawkins has lived on Abaco in the Bahamas his whole life. He has experienced countless hurricanes.
Monday, Dawkins spoke to WBTV while he was bunkered down in his home. While sitting in the middle of the storm just before his phone battery was about to die after power went out, he said Dorian is the worst storm he’s ever seen.
“Like a nightmare, like something from a horror movie. It’s horrific. It’s really bad,” said Dawkins.
Trees were pummeled by record winds. Water levels were rising. The worst of it all, according to Dawkins, is not being able to communicate.
“People haven’t heard from family members,” said Dawkins. “The person I was communicating with, their service went down.”
Despair rang through Dawkins’ voice as he described the destruction of the island where he’s lived his entire life.
“This is by far the worst hurricane I’ve ever, ever seen hit our islands. Period,” said Dawkins. "Heavy winds, trees being tossed around, roofs being blown off, flooding is a major issue.”
Local aid groups in the Charlotte area like the Samaritans Purse are watching closely and have an airplane on stand-by to bring help from the Carolinas.
“They’re currently there waiting for the opportunity to depart to the Bahamas. The airports are currently under water,” said Brock Kreitzburg, Director of the international disaster response unit for Samaritans Purse.
Kreitzburg is gearing up their plane to bring aid to the island.
After following the storm closely, he has a word of caution for those on the east coast watching it progress toward them.
“Take it seriously. This is a very big storm that’s coming through. I would be mindful of food and shelter to be prepared for the storm," said Kreitzburg.
If you would like to assist in any way, Samaritans Purse, the Red Cross and the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team all say they’re working to bring aid to the lives devastated by Dorian.
