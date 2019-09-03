Metro ABC officers make large bust of counterfeit merchandise at WorldFest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From fake purses to apparel and hats, the city made a huge counterfeit material bust at WorldFest.
Louisville Metro ABC officers estimate the value of the counterfeit material was more than $1.5 million.
WorldFest just wrapped up its 17th year, attracting a larger crowd each time. The festival includes food booths from several different countries, a parade and performances by local groups representing several different cultures.
A city spokesperson confirmed the owners of five separate booths were cited during the bust.
The city also said the sting was part of a $25,000 grant from the Department of Justice to help combat the sale of counterfeit merchandise.
It was one of the first operations made possible under that grant.
