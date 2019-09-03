Metro ABC officers make large bust of counterfeit merchandise at WorldFest

By Natalia Martinez | September 3, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 3:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From fake purses to apparel and hats, the city made a huge counterfeit material bust at WorldFest.

Louisville Metro ABC officers estimate the value of the counterfeit material was more than $1.5 million.

WorldFest just wrapped up its 17th year, attracting a larger crowd each time. The festival includes food booths from several different countries, a parade and performances by local groups representing several different cultures.

A city spokesperson confirmed the owners of five separate booths were cited during the bust.

The city also said the sting was part of a $25,000 grant from the Department of Justice to help combat the sale of counterfeit merchandise.

It was one of the first operations made possible under that grant.

