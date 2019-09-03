Police: Man indicted in connection with fatal stabbing at Florence pub

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Florence police say a man has been indicted in connection with a fatal stabbing at Papa’s Pub on July 21.
Officers say they saw a large group of people fighting when they arrived at the Pub in the 200 block of Main Street around 1:40 a.m.
Two people had been stabbed.
Stephen Dodson, 31, of Jonesville, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Florence Police Department.
The other victim was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.
Police say a Boone County grand jury indicted Ishmail Tariq Powell, 41, on charges of murder, attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence and persistent felony offender on Tuesday.
Powell is currently in the Boone Co. Jail.
