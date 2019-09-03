UofL Ladybird suffers broken nose after football hits her in the face

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A member of the UofL Ladybirds dance team was hurt in Monday night's game when a football hit her in the face.
Elizabeth Scott was injured during the fourth quarter after a downfield pass to the sideline by Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book hit her in the nose.
Scott, who identified herself on Twitter, took to social media shortly after and said, "Thank u Ian book" and "My broken nose is twitter trending huh."
After getting hit, Scott dropped her pom pom's on the turf. She appears to be a good sport about it, posting a Sponge Bob meme on her Twitter page saying, "Me throwing my poms down and walking away after I got hit tonight."
Scott tells WAVE 3 News that her nose is broken and she has a doctor’s appointment for it to be checked later today.
