UofL Ladybird suffers broken nose after football hits her in the face
By Maira Ansari | September 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 1:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A member of the UofL Ladybirds dance team was hurt in Monday night's game when a football hit her in the face.

Elizabeth Scott was injured during the fourth quarter after a downfield pass to the sideline by Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book hit her in the nose.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book checks the defense before taking a 4th quarter snap in the Irish 35-17 season opening win over Louisville on Sept. 2. (Source: Kendrick Haskins, WAVE 3 News)

Scott, who identified herself on Twitter, took to social media shortly after and said, "Thank u Ian book" and "My broken nose is twitter trending huh."

After getting hit, Scott dropped her pom pom's on the turf. She appears to be a good sport about it, posting a Sponge Bob meme on her Twitter page saying, "Me throwing my poms down and walking away after I got hit tonight."

Scott tells WAVE 3 News that her nose is broken and she has a doctor’s appointment for it to be checked later today.

