American Red Cross asks for labor of love, receives much needed blood donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross asks for people to show their labor of love and help by donating blood.
The Red Cross hosted the Holiday Hero Labor Day Blood Drive on Tuesday.
Those who came out to the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center to help donate received a coupon for a free haircut from Sports Clips, as part of the “Saving Lives Never Looked So Good” campaign.
There is an emergency need for blood donations, with an urgent call for help making sure that hospitals don’t go without any blood type.
The Red Cross encourages donations of any blood type, but say those with type O, A negative and B negative are encouraged to make a Power Red donation, which gives a concentrated dose of red blood cells in a single donation.
