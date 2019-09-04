First phase of Angel Tree campaign underway now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Registration is now open for this year's Angel Tree program.
The Salvation Army has appointment letters available for families who might need help getting their family Christmas gifts.
The letters provide recipients a specific date and time to return for the registration process where children's clothing needs and sizes along with toy wishes are collected.
Parents will need to stop by the Salvation Army at 911 S. Brook St. to pick up a letter.
They’ll be available starting at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
