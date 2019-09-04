FORECAST: Passing cold front brings cooler, less humid air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front passes through WAVE Country today. There is not much moisture for the system to work with so only isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. The best chance to see these showers will be this afternoon in south-central Kentucky.
Temperatures climb to near 90° this afternoon under sunny skies. Overnight lows fall into the 60s. Cooler and less humid air rolls into the region behind the front. Highs Thursday only max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Another cold front passes by late Friday but it also looks to be moisture-starved so rain chances are minimal. After a weekend in the 80s, the heat ramps up next week as highs jump back into the 90s.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.