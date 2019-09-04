FORECAST: Relief from heat, humidity will be temporary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front passing the region will trigger only an isolated thunderstorm chance (20%) along and south of the parkways this evening.
Expect the cooler, drier air to filter in this evening and overnight with many dropping into the 50s by early Thursday morning.
Thursday will be the pick of the week with highs reaching into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll maintain a very small chance for an isolated shower across southern Indiana.
Otherwise, the weekend looks pleasant, but warm with highs in the mid 80s.
The bigger story will be the return of the heat and humidity through mid next week. In fact, we could see highs return to the middle 90s by next Tuesday.
