Joseph Oberhansley: Jury selection begins following last month’s mistrial

(WAVE) - Five years after a Jeffersonville woman was stabbed to death in one of the area’s most gruesome homicides in recent memory, a second attempt to try her ex-boyfriend on murder charges begins Wednesday.
Joseph Oberhansley is charged in the 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton.
He’s accused of killing her in her home and then eating parts of her body.
Oberhansley finally went on trial last month, but a witness statement quickly led to a mistrial.
Jury selection starts for the second time Wednesday morning in Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis.
Once a jury is picked, jurors will be sequestered in Clark County for the rest of the trial.
