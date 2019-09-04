Joseph Oberhansley: New trial date TBD after jury selection called off

(WAVE) - Five years after a Jeffersonville woman was stabbed to death in one of the area’s most gruesome homicides in recent memory, a second attempt to try her ex-boyfriend on murder charges was supposed to have begun Wednesday.
But there’s been yet another delay in the case against Joseph Oberhansley, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, then eating parts of her body.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull confirmed Wednesday’s developments to WAVE 3 News. He said 75 potential jurors had showed up in Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis. When they were asked if they were aware of the case, nearly every hand went up, and the vast majority were dismissed. Before attorneys could even begin the voir dire process, the group had been whittled down to only 19 potential jurors.
Mull said the latest delay was not surprising, in part because of how much the mistrial had gotten just last month. Once a jury had been selected, the group came back down to Clark County for the start of the trial, and on the first day, a witness statement eventually caused the mistrial.
Mull said a new pool of potential jurors likely would have to come from a new media market farther north, where the case has gotten less publicity. When that will happen is unclear, but Judge Vicky Carmichael will schedule a hearing soon to try to sort that out.
“It’s disappointing not to be able to have this finished in the next few weeks," Mull told WAVE 3 News. “Another delay is unfortunate, but I’m going to keep at it until I have justice for the victim and the family.”
