Kentucky State University adds men’s volleyball program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new sport is making its way to Kentucky State University (KSU).
Kentucky State University's President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II and Director of Athletics Etienne Thomas made the announcement Wednesday morning.
The KSU Thorobreds are adding men’s volleyball to their roster as a scholarship sport starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
The addition was made possible by a $150 thousand gift to Thorobred Athletics that will support the NCAA Division 2 program.
"Men's professional volleyball is the third most popular sport in the world and boys' volleyball is on the rise in the USA. We are proud today to announce that Kentucky State is leading the way in being the first NCAA DII or DI HBCU to add Men's Volleyball," Brown II, said. "It is smart for us to be in front of trends and especially compelling that the SIAC will be sponsoring men's volleyball conference-wide."
KSU is one of six HBCUs adding men's volleyball to their list of sports programs.
"We are proud to support Kentucky State University as they provide more opportunities for kids to mature and develop through volleyball," Wade Garard, CEO of First Point Volleyball Foundation, said. "We have volleyball donors from all over the country that are making this grant possible. USA Volleyball, AVCA and lots of volleyball families are joining together to provide opportunities to a new generation of boys to enjoy our great game."
Director of Athletics Etienne Thomas announced that DiShondra Goree would serve as the Kentucky State men's volleyball head coach. She will also coach the women's volleyball program.
“What a great opportunity for Kentucky State to jump into what is the fastest growing team sport in the United States for boys. I grew up in Fort Wayne Indiana where Boys Volleyball was prominent and we all knew Lloy Ball and programs like IPFW,” Goree said. “I am thankful to Director Thomas in having faith in me to lead volleyball here at KSU. I look forward to putting a product on the floor that everyone will be proud of.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.