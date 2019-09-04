Louisville woman trying to support friends devastated by Dorian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hurricane Dorian has left a path of catastrophic devastation across the Bahamas.
Homes, businesses, and other structures have been demolished with major parts of the island nation under water.
The storm killed at least seven people, but that number is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue.
Nearly half the homes on Grand Bahama have been wiped out. That’s the place a Louisville woman and her family call their second home.
Tyra Amrein has been on social media trying to make sure friends are safe. Her family has long-loved the Bahamas. Her father, a hobby pilot, took her there as a kid. She and her husband built a home there 15 years ago, and at one point, lived there for a year.
Amrein’s home and a few others are about the only ones not underwater.
“I mean that’s just miraculous,” she said, adding that her family feels extremely lucky and somehow guilty.
“(A friend there) just posted a picture of my house,” Amrein said of her friend staying at her home in Grand Bahama. Through social media, and a What’s App group chat, she can see her family’s minimal loss to Dorian, in downed trees and a beloved boat.
“A lot of memories on that boat; the boat’s name was Derby Pie,” Amrein said.
Amrein also said it’s hard to watch what her longtime friends are now going through. Several of them and their families are finding shelter at Amrein’s home built of steel and concrete. One of those friends is Sarah Kirkby, a survivor interviewed on local news broadcasts there after rescuing her elderly mother and the rest of her family from floodwaters.
Other friends are out trying to help search for survivors in the floodwaters.
“It’s just a very special place in my heart, and it just makes me so sad to see them struggling and to see my friends who I love dearly,” she said. “They opened their hearts up to my family when we moved there.”
Amrein said she hopes that island kindness receives some of its own, in the form of prayers and financial support.
“They just really need help right now,” she said as she wiped away tears.
Many survivors may have hurricane insurance but no flood insurance, and that’s the problem as homes are flooded. Organizations like the Red Cross are helping the area. Head to give.org to find those recognized by the Better Business Bureau.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.