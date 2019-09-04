Man arrested for allegedly training dogs to fight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police say he was training dogs to fight.
Louisville Metro police say they’ve been keeping an eye William Washburn. He was arrested Tuesday at his home off of Peaslee Road. Police say Washburn, 46, has been posting pictures of the dogs he is training over the course of a few months.
According to an arrest report, on August 29, 2019 Washburn posted a picture of a dog on a treadmill with the caption "1xw". Police say that means the dog won a fight and was a one time winner.
Police say people in dog fights use certain lingo.
Police say in a previous post Washburn indicated that he "won in 42", which police say means the fight was won in 42 minutes.
Police say a search warrant was executed at the location where Washburn would train his dogs and multiple items indicate that there was dogfighting paraphernalia that was confiscated. Police also say a brown pitbull like dog on a log chain was confiscated. According to police the dog had a few scars on his face and was living on a 2 feet chain. Police say Washburn admitted to training dogs all of his life but denied it was for the purpose of fighting.
A not guilty plea was entered by the court during Washburn’s arraignment. His bond was set at $10,000 cash and his next court date was scheduled for September 13.
