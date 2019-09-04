Man arrested for allegedly training dogs to fight

Police say a search warrant was executed at the location where Washburn would train his dogs and multiple items indicate that there was dogfighting paraphernalia that was confiscated. Police also say a brown pitbull like dog on a log chain was confiscated. According to police the dog had a few scars on his face and was living on a 2 feet chain. Police say Washburn admitted to training dogs all of his life but denied it was for the purpose of fighting.