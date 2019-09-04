Man charged with murder in shooting at Frankfort parking garage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage in Frankfort.
Police responded to a parking garage on St. Clair Street in downtown Frankfort around 12:30 Wednesday morning.
The victim was found on the second floor of the parking garage with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to Frankfort Police Captain Dustin Bowman.
The victim's name has yet to be released.
Police charged Antonio Bolling, 40, with murder in the case. Bolling is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to animals.
This is the second fatal shooting in Frankfort in just a matter of days.
One man was killed and two others were injured in a Labor Day shooting at East Frankfort Park.
Bowman said the two shootings are not related.
