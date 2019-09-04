Mark Espinosa: Man who stole $900K from armored vehicle admits guilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man suspected in a nearly $1 million armored-vehicle heist pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Mark Espinosa changed his plea to guilty in federal court.
He was working for Garda just outside the Jefferson Mall when he disappeared with around $900,000 in December.
Espinosa was arrested in Connecticut in January while trying to get a driver’s license under a fake name.
Police said he still had $850,000 on him.
