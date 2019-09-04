Mark Espinosa: Man who stole $900K from armored vehicle admits guilt

Mark Espinosa: Man who stole $900K from armored vehicle admits guilt
Mark Espinosa, the man suspected in a nearly $1 million armored-vehicle heist, pleaded guilty Tuesday. (Source: Wethersfield, CT Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 3, 2019 at 10:05 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 10:05 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man suspected in a nearly $1 million armored-vehicle heist pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Mark Espinosa changed his plea to guilty in federal court.

PREVIOUS STORIES

He was working for Garda just outside the Jefferson Mall when he disappeared with around $900,000 in December.

Espinosa was arrested in Connecticut in January while trying to get a driver’s license under a fake name.

Police said he still had $850,000 on him.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.