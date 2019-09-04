Person found shot next to Shawnee Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found next to the Shawnee Library.
Officers were called to 39th and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found a young man who had been shot outside a church that’s next to the library.
He was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. His identity was not immediately available.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
No arrests have been made. Information about suspects or motives also was not immediately known.
