Report: Joseph Oberhansley jury selection called off until next year

(WAVE) - Five years after a Jeffersonville woman was stabbed to death in one of the area’s most gruesome homicides in recent memory, a second attempt to try her ex-boyfriend on murder charges was supposed to have begun Wednesday.
But there’s been yet another delay in the case against Joseph Oberhansley, according to the News & Tribune.
Oberhansley is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, then eating parts of her body.
N&T reporter Aprile Rickert tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a second round of jury selection was called off, and that the trial wouldn’t start until January or February.
Oberhansley finally went on trial last month, but a witness statement quickly led to a mistrial.
