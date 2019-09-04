Report: Joseph Oberhansley jury selection called off until next year

Five years after a Jeffersonville woman was stabbed to death in one of the area’s most gruesome homicides in recent memory, a second attempt to try her ex-boyfriend on murder charges was supposed to have begun Wednesday.
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 4, 2019 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 4:06 PM

(WAVE) - Five years after a Jeffersonville woman was stabbed to death in one of the area’s most gruesome homicides in recent memory, a second attempt to try her ex-boyfriend on murder charges was supposed to have begun Wednesday.

But there’s been yet another delay in the case against Joseph Oberhansley, according to the News & Tribune.

Oberhansley is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, then eating parts of her body.

N&T reporter Aprile Rickert tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a second round of jury selection was called off, and that the trial wouldn’t start until January or February.

Oberhansley finally went on trial last month, but a witness statement quickly led to a mistrial.

