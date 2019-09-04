UofL Ladybird soaking up new fame after breaking nose on national television

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A member of the UofL Ladybirds dance team was hurt in Monday night’s big game against Notre Dame when a football hit her in the face.
Elizabeth Scott -- a junior from Floyds Knobs, Ind. -- was injured during the fourth quarter after a downfield pass to the sideline by Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book hit her in the nose.
“I’m looking at the signs and I start hearing all my friends and they’re screaming, ‘Watch out, watch out,’" Scott told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday. "And of course, immediately after I look, the football just smacks me right in the nose. So, my immediate reaction, I just threw my poms down, walked off, (took) a breather.”
Scott, who identified herself on Twitter, took to social media shortly after and said, “Thank u Ian book” and “My broken nose is twitter trending huh.”
Scott appears to be a good sport about the ordeal, later posting a Sponge Bob meme on her Twitter page saying, “Me throwing my poms down and walking away after I got hit tonight.”
Scott has picked up a couple thousand new Twitter followers as a result.
“I did have about 1,000 followers on Twitter; now I have 4,834," she told WAVE 3 News. As of this writing, she’s actually closing in on 6,000.
Scott said Book sent her a direct message on Twitter to apologize.
“That was cool,” she said.
Ladybird coach Sheryl Knight on Tuesday released a statement about the incident.
“First, we want to thank Card nation, media members, friends and family for their concern over our Ladybird Elizabeth Scott’s injury last night during the football game. She suffered a broken nose after being struck by an errant pass by the Notre Dame quarterback. Her pain is manageable and she is seeking input from a specialist (Tuesday) afternoon due to the complicated nature of the break. Anyone who knows Liz knows that she is spunky and resilient and she is anxious to return to the sidelines as soon as she can. Don’t be fooled by the pretty face and the sparkly uniforms, she and her fellow Ladybirds are athletes who are tough as nails.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.