UofL Ladybird soaking up new fame after breaking nose on national television

“First, we want to thank Card nation, media members, friends and family for their concern over our Ladybird Elizabeth Scott’s injury last night during the football game. She suffered a broken nose after being struck by an errant pass by the Notre Dame quarterback. Her pain is manageable and she is seeking input from a specialist (Tuesday) afternoon due to the complicated nature of the break. Anyone who knows Liz knows that she is spunky and resilient and she is anxious to return to the sidelines as soon as she can. Don’t be fooled by the pretty face and the sparkly uniforms, she and her fellow Ladybirds are athletes who are tough as nails.”