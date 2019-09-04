WAVE Country veterans make Honor Flight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before sunrise, veterans from across Kentucky and Southern Indiana gathered at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to begin a special day.
Honor Flight Bluegrass takes veterans to the numerous and memorials in Washington, D.C. to honor the servicemen and women they fought with.
"It's kind of overwhelming to see so many in the same place at the same time," said Peter Gray, a Vietnam veteran, "especially when you have the World War II veterans."
It's always a special day for former service members from across the area.
"Just to know that I'm with this many people that did serve their country, it's an experience," said veteran Elaine Brauer.
Some of them watched their family members join the armed forces years before they did.
"Because they were in the service that's the reason I went in," explained Roy Keeling, a Cold War era veteran.
For each person on the flight, it's their first time. Some of them, have never gotten the chance to visit Washington D.C. before and may never again.
Albert Wess has been to Washington, just not on this trip. A World War II veteran, Wess drove drove supplies to General Patton in Europe.
"We could drive with headlights," Wess explained of his time in the service. "We had to drive with cat eyes at night."
Wess was the Red Ball Express. Hailing from Bourbon County, Kentucky, he's always quick to remind you he served in the Army.
"I am proud to have been one of the 16 million that was in there," Wess said.
The veterans will be greeted by a crowd and open arms when they land back home.
