Beloved Bardstown attorney collapses, dies in courthouse

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A well-known attorney died after a medical emergency in Nelson County Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Alan “Kent” Akers was 70 years old, the county coroner said.
The flags are now at half-staff at the Nelson County Courthouse for the longtime Bardstown lawyer.
Akers’ death is a loss felt deeply by the people who worked with him in the courthouse.
“It’s going to be a hard place for someone to fill; we get pretty close to our people who come in every day,” said Leroy Clark, a court security officer. “He liked to hunt, fish and farm, and I liked that also, so we became pretty good friends over the years.”
Clark said he greeted Akers every time he walked in to the building, which he did three or four days a week. He also said he won’t forget the last interaction they shared Wednesday afternoon.
“I was kind of amused,” Clark said. “He had a pink necktie on and it was blowing in the breeze and I watched him walk in and we had our usual couple-minute conversation, and he came through and walked on up the steps.”
Clark said it was just 10 minutes later he heard someone upstairs calling for help.
Deputy Sheriff Keith Riley was in the courtroom when Akers collapsed.
“I saw he was down, and I tried to start CPR and after a little while I was relieved from that and came back, and the EMTs came in and started their procedures,” Riley said.
Later on, Riley found out Akers passed away.
“It hurt,” Riley said. “Like I said, I’ve known Kent for probably over 30 years, and it hurts to lose some of your people that you work with daily in the courthouse.”
Nelson County Circuit Clerk Diane Thompson worked with Akers for 40 years.
“He didn’t hesitate a bit,” Thompson said. “It didn’t matter to him how busy I was, if he needed something for a client he was right on my door step until I got it for him, so I respected him highly.”
Thompson said Akers was known for being a thorough attorney, and a kind colleague.
“He was a wonderful human being,” Thompson said. “Very dedicated to his clients; it’s a huge loss for us in Nelson County.”
The flags will be at half-staff at the courthouse until Tuesday.
A family member told WAVE 3 News that arrangements are being planned and services likely will be held early next week.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.