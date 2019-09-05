Cards seek first win of Satterfield era against EKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fresh off its mostly respectable 35-17 loss to Notre Dame on Monday, the UofL football team bounces back on a short turnaround to play Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
Few gave the Cards a chance to beat No. 9 Notre Dame, a College Football Playoff semifinalist last season, but after the first quarter ended with Louisville ahead, 14-7, some thought maybe the Scott Satterfield era would open with a bang.
UofL couldn't sustain the early magic, however, and ended up playing a game of fumble-itis with the high-powered Irish. Louisville would lose three of its five fumbles, including two late in the first half in their own territory, one of which led to a Notre Dame touchdown.
The Cards won't enjoy a national television audience this time around, playing the 1-0 Colonels, an FCS team whose 2019 schedule is dotted with games against teams like Presbyterian, Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State.
Louisville hasn't lost to an FCS team since 1985 when, you guessed it, EKU beat the Cardinals, 45-21.
Unlike the aftermath of the Week 1 blowout loss to Alabama last year, the Cards have plenty of good things to build on now that the Notre Dame dust has settled.
Junior quarterback Jawon Pass ran for two first-quarter touchdowns against what likely be one of the best defenses UofL will face this season. That should help him as well as the entire offense feel confident.
Against that same defense, freshman running back Tavian Hawkins rushed for 122 yards, becoming the first UofL running back to top the century mark since 2017.
Holding an opposing offense to 35 points rarely counts as a feather in the fedora, but when your defense allowed 50 or more points in seven games last year, its improvement was obvious under new coordinator Bryan Brown.
Eastern opened the season with a breezy 53-7 defeat of Valparaiso last week. Keep your eye on running back Alonzo Booth, who gained 128 yards on just seven carries, three of which ended in the end zone.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.