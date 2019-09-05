Coroner: 2nd woman dies from lightning strike at cemetery

Patty was taken in the same incident that also took the life of Dani Brosius, the daughter of Retirement Office employee Mary Kelsey. There will be a visitation for Dani tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (10211 Plainfield Rd.) and a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m., at Mercy McAuley High School. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Dani are requested to Mercy McAuley Financial Aide.