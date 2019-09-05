Coroner: 2nd woman dies from lightning strike at cemetery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A second woman has died from a lightning strike at Spring Grove Cemetery Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Patricia Herlinger, 55, of Colerain Township was pronounced dead Wednesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
She was one of three women struck by lighting about 5:10 p.m.
Danielle Broscious, 27, died shortly after it happened, coroner’s officials said earlier this week.
A third woman also was seriously hurt and hospitalized, according to the Cincinnati fire department.
The City of Cincinnati confirmed Herlinger was an employee with the city’s Occupational Safety & Health Coordinator in Risk Management.
City Manager Patrick Duhaney released the following statement on her death:
"I am saddened to share the news of the passing of Patty Herlinger, a City employee who spent her 31-plus-year career at Water Works, MSD, and most recently as the City’s Occupational Safety & Health Coordinator in Risk Management.
Patty touched the lives of so many friends and coworkers in every department, but none as much as her partner Brian, a current MSD employee, and her sister Jennifer, an employee of the Cincinnati Health Department. Patty is also survived by her mother Cindy, a retired City employee, as well as her other siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Patty was taken in the same incident that also took the life of Dani Brosius, the daughter of Retirement Office employee Mary Kelsey. There will be a visitation for Dani tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (10211 Plainfield Rd.) and a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m., at Mercy McAuley High School. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Dani are requested to Mercy McAuley Financial Aide.
We will share details about a memorial for Patty as soon as that information is available.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Patty's honor to the SPCA of Cincinnati at https://www.spcacincinnati.org/donate/
Our hearts go out to Mary, Brian and Jennifer, and to all of Patty and Dani's family and friends who have been affected by these tragic losses.
Please remember PEAP services are available to any employee in need."
