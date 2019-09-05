Cultural Pass expands to year long program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual summer Cultural Pass program is expanding to a year-long availability.
The Cultural Pass program provides free arts access to youth and children in Jefferson and Bullitt Counties in Kentucky and Floyd, Clark and Harrison Counties in southern Indiana.
Expanding the program to a year-round availability gives children and families admission to free, curriculum-based performance arts and cultural experiences that enhance academic development.
Performing arts venues confirmed so far for the Cultural Pass expansion include Actors Theatre, Louisville Ballet, StageOne Family Theatre, Commonwealth Theatre Company, Kentucky Opera, Louisville Orchestra and the Louisville Free Public Library.
The Cultural Pass was created in 2014 by Louisville Metro Government as part of Vision Louisville. It’s one of several strategies designed to help prevent summer learning loss and to keep students engaged in educational activities. Since is debut, more than 200,000 passes have been distributed to Greater Louisville’s youth, allowing them to visit more than 50 arts venues and cultural institutions.
In 2018, Cultural Passes were used for more than 35,000 visits to Louisville’s arts and cultural attractions, with low-income children accounting for 14,000 of those visits.
Expansion of the program will allow Cultural Pass holders, ages 0 to 21, to gain access to one performance at each of the participating performing arts venues during the school year. One adult is provided a pass to accompany children under the age of 17.
